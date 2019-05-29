Proud Mom Sushmita Sen Shares Daughter Alisah's Accomplishments In School

Sushmita Sen with daughter Alisah. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sushmita Sen encourages daughter Alisah for co-curricular activities She shared a post for her on Instagram "You make me so proud," wrote Sushmita

Sushmita Sen recently posted a video on her Instagram profile where she praised her daughter Alisah for performing well in school activities. The actress, who said that she is proud of her daughter's accomplishments at a school exhibition, shared her happiness with her fans on social media and even complimented Alisah's teachers and other students for their amazing work. Posting videos and photos from the school exhibition, Sushmita Sen wrote: "You make me so proud Alisah shona. Sharing excerpts, school exhibition, children, accomplishments, pride. Compliments to all the teachers and students awesome job!!!...My Alisah."

In the video, we can see Alisah talking about Malala Yousufzai during the event. Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl also dropped a sweet comment for Alisah on her post. But first, take a look at Sushmita Sen's post:

Reacting to the post, Rohman Shawl posted several heart emojis for Alisah and called her "My gabby."

Sushmita Sen frequently posts pictures with her daughters Alisah and Renee on Instagram, which she most of the time accompanies with sweet memorable notes. A few days ago, she dropped a video with her daughters, in which she could be seen prepping for an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand. Of all the comments on the post, our favourite was from Rohman Shawl who called the trio "his family."

Earlier, Sushmita Sen gave us a glimpse of Renee practicing Kathak with her "gurumaa" Pritam Shikhare. Sharing the pride she felt as a mother, Sushmita wrote: "What a feeling to be their audience!!! My little Renee blossoming into a graceful kathak dancer under the divine guidance of our joyful gurumaa Pritam Shikhare. Sharing mother's pride and a teacher's divine grace!!!"

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has worked in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. She was last seen in 2015 Bengali drama film Nirbaak.