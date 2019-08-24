Pic: The One With Sushmita Sen And Her 'Playful Humsafar' Rohman Shawl

Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Leave it to Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl to make couples jealous with their social media PDA. The reason we brought this up today is because the 43-year-old actress posted a loved-up picture of herself and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl from a flight. In the picture, Sushmita can be seen smiling with all her heart while Rohman goofily poses for the selfie. In her post, the former beauty queen referred to Rohman as her "playful humsafar" and she wrote: "My playful humsafar on a road less travelled." She added Janmashtami greetings along with her post and wrote: "Happy Janmashtami to you all your loved ones. May you know love of oneself and of another. In that order.... I love you guys Alisah, Renee and Rohman."

Rohman Shawl also reacted to Sushmita's post and he wrote: "How good we look together ya. Muahhh my humsafar. Check out Sushmita Sen's post here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, who have been dating for quite some time now, started making appearances together last year. They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Both Sushmita and Rohman are fitness enthusiasts and are frequently share posts from their workout sessions together.

Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for her performances in films such as Biwi No 1, Samay, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Main Hoon Na among others. On the professional front, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak. Rohman Shawl is model, who has walked the ramp for several renowned designers.

