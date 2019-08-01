Winter Wedding For Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl: Report

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita and Rohman will reportedly marry in November/December They made their relationship official last year Rohman shares a great bonding with Sushmita's daughters

Actress model Sushmita Sen and long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl are a ball of mush and looks like, they are planning a winter wedding later this year, reports Vogue. Sushmita and Rohman are reportedly looking forward to a November/December wedding this year, as per Vogue. The former beauty queen began making public appearances with Rohman Shawl last year - they attended Bollywood's glitzy Diwali parties together. In November, Sushmita made it official with Rohman Shawl with a loved-up Instagram post, writing "All other gossips can die in vain. 'Rohman'cing life absolutely." In the same post from last year, she highlighted that she wasn't getting married "yet".

Last year, DNA quoted a source close to the couple as saying that Sushmita Sen decided to make their relationship public after Rohman Shawl asked her for marriage. "They have even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year."

The DNA report had also stated winter 2019 as the probable wedding timeline: "Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019."

Sushmita Sen recently quashed rumours that there's been trouble in paradise with an "I love you, Rohman Shawl" post. Speculation about a possible rift began after Rohman Shawl posted cryptic Instagram stories: "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating..."

Rohman Shawl shares a great bonding with Sushmita Sen's daughters Alisah and Renee. The quartet are almost inseparable on Instagram.

So, do you think wedding bells are ringing for Sushmita and Rohman? Tell us in the comments below.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.