7 Years Of Neerja: Director Ram Madhvani Shares Some Throwback Pics

Ram Madhvani shared this picture. (courtesy: officialrmfilms)

Sonam Kapoor's Neerja turns seven today. The film, directed by Ram Madhvani, was based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, who was killed in her attempt to save the passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked in Pakistan on September 5, 1986. To mark the special day, Ram Madhvani has shared a series of throwback pictures from the shooting days on Instagram. The note attached to it read, “7 years to this moment. 7 years to Neerja.” Sonam played the titular role in the film. Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra were also part of the film. Replying to the post, actor Sikandar Kher dropped a star emoji. Actress Amruta Suresh, who has worked in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, dropped red hearts under the post. Fans too have left red hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

Sonam Kapoor, who received a Special Mention for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards, has reshared the post on her Instagram Stories with a folded hands emoji.

On Neerja Bhanot's birth anniversary, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures featuring her and wrote, “Celebrating Neerja's courage, charm and outlandish love for life - on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way. Everytime I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so - for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world.”

Talking about her character in the film, Sonam Kapoor had said, “Portraying a young girl from Chandigarh who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honour. As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot. She was the true icon of bravery, strength and sacrifice for our country."

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind, directed by Shome Makhija.