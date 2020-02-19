4 Years Of Neerja: 'True Icon Of Bravery,' Writes Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared this image (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Marking four years of her 2016 film Neerja, Sonam Kapoor shared a post on Instagram and reminisced her days of portraying Neerja Bhanot in the film. Neerja is a biographical thriller revolving around Neerja Bhanot, a senior flight purser from Chandigarh who sacrificed her life trying to save the lives of passengers from the hijackers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 in 1986. Sonam shared pictures of the movie's poster and of her meeting with Neerja Bhanot's mother and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption, in which she applauded the courage of the stewardess. "Portraying a young girl from Chandigarh who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honour. As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot. She was the true icon of bravery, strength and sacrifice for our country. She continues to be an inspiration to everyone. #4YearsOfNeerja" read her post.



The Ram Madhvani-directed movie, that stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, received several awards including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam Kapoor received a Special Mention award for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards. Besides Sonam Kapoor, Neerja also featured Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside actor Dulquer Salmaan. Her next project is yet to be announced.