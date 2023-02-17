Full House At The Night Manager Screening Hosted By Rhea Kapoor: Sonam, Arjun-Malaika And Others

Malaika Arora with Arjun and Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a special screening of her dad's new project The Night Manager at her Mumbai residence. She shared pictures from the screening on social media. The show's cast, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome were obviously present at the screening. Other attendees included Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor, cousin Arjun Kapoor along with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Rhea's husband Karan Boolani. Other than members of the Kapoor family, actors Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar also attended the in-house screening.

Rhea Kapoor captioned the post: "When you rush home from the screening to binge the season you know it's good! The Night Manager is streaming now on Disney+Hotstar." Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments. Samiksha Pednekar wrote: "Can't wait to binge it."

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor too shared pictures from the screening on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "A night out with the family for The Night Manager."

Tillotama Shome, who features in the series, posted a picture with co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sbhita Dhulipala and she wrote: "Blurry fun times with these Beauties. Where is the diet Coke? Rickshaw."

In a separate post, Tilotama thanked Rhea Kapoor for hosting the screening and she wrote: "Thank you Rhea Kapoor for putting together the screening last night. Sanya Malhotra, you stayed past your bedtime."

ICYDK, The Night Manager is the official Hindi remake of a British spy series of the same name. The original series starred Tom Hiddleston and Huge Laurie in the lead roles. The Indian adaptation features Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and Ravi Behl. The series released on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar on Friday.