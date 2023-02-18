Sonam Kapoor Drops Stunning Pics, Husband Anand Ahuja's Comment Steals The Show

Sonam Kapoor in yellow oufit.(courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is getting back on track in terms of fitness, one day at a time. Ask her husband Anand Ahuja. He even has proof. On Saturday, the actress posted a set of stunning pictures of herself from a photoshoot. Sonam, who welcomed her first child – son Vaayu – with Anand Ahuja in August last year, opted for a bright yellow floor-sweeping shirt and black bottoms, which she paired with black stilettoes and a pink handbag. For the caption, the actress borrowed a quote by Czech novelist Franz Kafka: “I never wish to be easily defined. I'd rather float over other people's minds as something strictly fluid and non-perceivable; more like a transparent, paradoxically iridescent creature rather than an actual person.” She also added the hashtag “iridescent” to her post. In the comments section, Anand Ahuja described her photos as “insane” and wrote about her weight loss post-partum.

“This is insane!” he commented and added, “Can I be honest - the best sign of how much weight you're losing is the fact that we need to keep resizing your watch bracelets!” with laughing, clapping and heart eye emojis.

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Krishna Shroff also dropped red heart icons.

Sonam Kapoor, in a separate post on Saturday, shared some close-up shots from the photoshoot. She also got a shout-out from her dad, actor Anil Kapoor, over her fitness journey. “Night out for mama.. thank you, Namrata Soni, for making me look and feel beautiful we make the best team…Love you all,” read Sonam's caption. Anil Kapoor was all hearts for his daughter's pictures. “Slowly but steadily getting there,” he wrote in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to set couple goals for us. On Valentine's Day, Sonam posted an image from their wedding album and wrote: “Happy love day, Anand Ahuja. You're my everything… I'm so happy Vayu got your eyes… besides being beautiful they are also the kindest. #everydayphenomenal #valentinesday.” His comment made us believe in love all over again. An excerpt of Anand Ahuja's comment read: “You know the famous quote about eyes being windows to the soul better than anyone - and so you know any beauty in my eyes is because you and Vayu are my soul.”

After dating for a couple of years, Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018.