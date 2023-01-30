Sonam Kapoor Was 'All Of 17' In This Throwback. 'You Look The Same,' Says Husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor in a throwback. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Thank you so much, Sonam Kapoor, for sharing this major throwback moment. The picture is from the time when Sonam was 17. She looks stunning, as usual. The actress is flashing her million-dollar smile for the lens. Wait, there is more. The caption. Sonam got this photo from her uncle, producer Boney Kapoor. “All of 17. Thank you Boney chachu, for the picture.” Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja was the first one to drop a comment under the post. He wrote, “All of 37 now and you look the same!” Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is a close friend of the Kapoor family, wrote, “How can you look the same?” To this, Sonam replied, “Anil Kapoor's genes.” Sonam's cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped a bunch of red hearts under the post. Her parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor followed suit.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together, Vayu last year. Sharing their first picture with the little one, the couple wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Explaining the meaning, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja added, “In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

Sonam Kapoor will next feature in Shome Makhija's Blind.