ICYMI: Sonam Kapoor And Son Vayu, In Adorable Pic Shared By Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja shared this picture. (courtesy: anandahuja)

Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, has treated the fans to a new picture of Sonam with son Vayu along with a long poem on children by Khalil Gibran. In the image, Sonam is adorably hugging her son. She can be seen in a blue and white striped pjs while her son looks adorable in a white printed ensemble. Anand, who is missing Sonam and son Vayu, wrote, "I read this years ago and have always remembered it. Saved it so I could always refer to it and now so grateful to put it into practice w @sonamkapoor ... missing you both too much. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal." Before this adorable caption, he shared the poem, an excerpt from the poem read, "Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life's longing for itself. They come through you but not from you, And though they are with you yet they belong not to you. You may give them your love but not your thoughts, For they have their own thoughts."

Soon after Anand Ahuja shared the post, Sonam Kapoor commented, "Love you so much." Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Happiest boy," while Shanaya Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon.

Check out what Anand posted:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son last year on August 20. Ever since then, they have been treating the fans to adorable pictures of their son, though they have not revealed his face. Check out the posts below:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.