Inside Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja's Holiday With The Kapoors And The Ahujas

Anand Ahuja posted this image. (courtesy: anandahuja)

Anand Ahuja celebrated Christmas and New Year in the company of family and friends. The entrepreneur has shared images and videos from the holiday season in which he is surrounded by his wife Sonam Kapoor as well as the extended Kapoor-Ahuja family. One of the posts even features Anand Ahuja with his son Vayu. Also making an appearance in the album are Anand Ahuja's father-in-law Anil Kapoor and brother-in-law Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, among others. Sharing the post, Anand Ahuja said, “The past 10 days. Grateful and wish everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year #everydayphenomenal.” The lovely family images received a lot of love from fans on Instagram. Sunita Kapoor, Sonam's mother, replied with heart emoticons.

Anand Ahuja recently shared a throwback image to begin the New Year. The entrepreneur shared photos from Sonam Kapoor's early pregnancy days and wrote, “Starting the year with a #throwback to exactly 1 year ago, Jan 1 2022 - just a handful of weeks after we found out Sonam Kapoor was pregnant with Vayu.” He also added the hashtags – #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal #HappyNewYear. Anand Ahuja also added a geotag pointing to London, where the couple currently reside.

Before that, Anand Ahuja shared a photo of him pushing his son's pram. In the image, Vayu's face is safely hidden from the camera. He wrote: “Obv saved my fave #shoefie for last … Leo son of a Leo - #Simba. #VayusParents #everydayphenomenal.” Filmmaker Karan Boolani replied with heart emojis.

To mark New Year, Sonam Kapoor too dedicated a special post to her husband Anand and their son Vayu. In the image, Anand is walking with Vayu in his arms. “My two Leos. My whole (world emoji). Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god, universe... I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. They welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.