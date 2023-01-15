Sonam Celebrated Makar Sankranti At Father Anil Kapoor's House. See Pics

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor celebrated Makar Sankranti with her family on Saturday. A while ago, the actress treated her Insta family to her festive look, and we can't take our eyes off. In the images, the actress looks gorgeous in a purple and orange anarkali set. She accessorized her look with statement earrings. It seems the puja was at her father Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai, as she has geotagged the veteran actor's house in her post. Sharing the photos, the actress captioned it as "Om Bhur Bhuvassuvaha. Tatsa viturvarenyam. Bhargo devasya dhimahi. Dhiyo yonaha prachodayat. Yesterday for makar sankranti family puja. makarsankranti #sungoddess #savitr #gayatri #surya."

Soon after Sonam Kapoor shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comments section. Diana Penty wrote, "Love," followed by a lovestruck emoticon. Ananya Birla commented, "Sooo beautiful," while her fans dropped heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her son Vayu in August 2022, is enjoying motherhood to the fullest. To mark the beginning of 2023, Sonam shared an adorable post featuring her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. Along with the photo, she wrote a sweet note thanking god. She wrote, "My two Leos. My whole world. Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK.