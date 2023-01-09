On Farah Khan's Birthday, Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Pics From Veere Di Wedding Sets. See Post

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Filmmaker and Choreographer Farah Khan is celebrating her 58th birthday today (January 9), and on this occasion, she received an adorable wish from Sonam Kapoor. On Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared throwback pictures from the sets of Veere Di Wedding and wrote a sweet note. The birthday post also includes a picture of Farah and Sonam with Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Calling Farah "my darling," Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling @farahkhankunder I know you're mama's bff but your kindness and generosity towards @rheakapoor and me is amazing.. love you lots .. #veerediwedding #tareefaan." Soon after the actress shared the post, the birthday girl was quick to drop a reply in the comment section.

Thanking Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan wrote, "Lovvv u my biggest hearted girl.. we need to do another song sooonnnn." Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah's wife, Antara Motiwala, also wished the choreographer in the comment section. She wrote, Happy Birthday Farah Khan."

Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan worked together in the movie Veere Di Wedding. She choreographed the song Tareefaan, sung by Badshah and QARAN.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is enjoying motherhood to the fullest. Often, she drops adorable pictures and videos featuring her son Vayu. A few days ago, she shared a sunkissed picture of her husband Anand Ahuja who is holding Vayu in his arms. Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, "My two Leos. My whole (earth emoticon) . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.