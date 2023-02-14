Valentine's Day 2023: Hey Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor Is Glad That Son Vayu 'Got Your Eyes'

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Hey Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor is happy that “Vayu got your eyes.” She has announced it with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Sonam, in her love-filled note, wrote, “Happy love day, Anand Ahuja. You are my everything…I am so happy Vayu got your eyes...Besides being beautiful they are also the kindest. #everydayphenomenal #valentinesday.” The note was attached to a picture picked from their wedding album. Replying to the post, actress Esha Gupta dropped a red heart emoji. Sonam's aunt, Maheep Kapoor, and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania followed suit.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu in August last year. At the time of sharing their first picture as a family, Sonam and Anand, in a joint post, said, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Explaining the meaning of the name, the couple added, “In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

For Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Vayu are her “whole world.” She declared it on Instagram with a cute picture featuring Anand Ahuja and their little one. “My two Leos. My whole world. Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe. I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal.”

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind.