Pics: Masaba Gupta With Dad Viv Richards At Party Post Wedding To Satyadeep Misra. Guest List Inside

Masaba-Satyadeep with Vivian Richards, Neena Gupta-Vivek Mehra and others in a family picture.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, who had a court marriage on Friday, hosted an intimate post wedding party in Mumbai later that night. The party was attended by their family, including Masaba's parents Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta-step-father Vivek Mehra. Masaba and Satyadeep's close friends Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma and others were also pictured arriving at the venue. Vivian Richards, West Indies cricketing legend, looked handsome in a formal ensemble and happily posed for the shutterbugs for a family picture.

The newlyweds looked adorable when they posed for the media for the first time as a couple. For the occasion, Masaba opted a black full-sleeve top paired with a blue draped skirt, while Satyadeep looked dapper in a white shirt and pants and layered it with a beige blazer.

Newlyweds Masaba-Satyadeep, Vivian Richards, Neena Gupta-Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep's mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya in a family portrait.

Newlyweds Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Masaba-Satyadeep posed separately with Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta.

Neena Gupta happily posed with husband Vivek Mehra.

Satyadeep Misra's posed with mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya.

Sonam Kapoor, who is Masaba Gupta's BFF looked pretty in a black ensemble. She styled her hair into a neat bun and added a rose to accentuate her look. On the other hand, Dia Mirza, who shares a close bond with Satyadeep Misra, arrived with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia looked pretty in a golden and black gown. Check out the pictures below:

Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani and Gaurav Kapur were also spotted at the wedding.

Neena Gupta's friends Soni Razdan and Kunal Kapoor arrived with kids Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor and Shaira Laura Kapoor.

Konkona Sen Sharma, Anmol Parashar and Sandhya Mridul happily posed for the shutterbugs.

On Early Friday, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra shared their wedding pictures on Instagram in a joint post, and wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" Take a look below:

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep met on the sets of her popular show Masaba Masaba.