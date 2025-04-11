In Masaba Gupta's March Photo Dump, Father Vivian Richards And Husband Satyadeep Misra Steal The Show

Masaba Gupta never misses a chance to share heartwarming family moments on Instagram. On Thursday, the fashion designer and actress dropped her March photo dump – and it was full of fun.

One picture that totally stole the spotlight showed Masaba posing with her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra. The couple was joined by Masaba's father, legendary cricketer Vivian Richards. While Satyadeep was busy snapping the selfie, the father-daughter duo shared a warm hug. The text on the image read, “Full circle.” Did you just say “awww”? Because, same!

Masaba Gupta also shared a sweet video from a family vacation. In the clip, her mother Neena Gupta is seen walking along the beach with her husband, Vivek Mehra. The text overlaying the video read, “Spending time with family is the greatest nervous system regulator.” And honestly? We couldn't agree more.

Other glimpses featured Masaba's foodie adventures, a fresh haircut and behind-the-scenes snaps from shoots for her fashion label, House of Masaba.

Masaba Gupta was born to Neena Gupta and legendary cricketer Vivian Richards. The duo never got married. Years later, in 2008, Neena Gupta got married to Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta married Satyadeep Misra on January 27, 2023. In April 2024, the lovebirds announced that they were expecting their first child.

Masaba Gupta and her husband welcomed a baby girl in October last year.

In January, Masaba revealed her daughter's name: Matara. Sharing a photo of her hand holding Matara's tiny fingers, Masaba wrote, “3 months with my Matara... The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."

On the work front, Masaba Gupta will next be seen in Kesari Chapter 2, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

In the trailer, there's a blink-and-miss glimpse of Masaba. She appears to be in character as a dancer, leaving fans curious for more. Click here to read all about it.