Advertisement

How Masaba Gupta Celebrated First Holi With Daughter Matara. See Post

Actor and designer Masaba Gupta took to social media and shared what all she did on the special occasion.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
How Masaba Gupta Celebrated First Holi With Daughter Matara. See Post
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Actor and designer Masaba Gupta celebrated her first Holi with her daughter, Matara and shared the special moments on social media.

Masaba revealed that they marked the occasion by playing Holi with flower petals, and enjoyed a festive meal that included Kadhi Chawal, Aloo Bhindi, and, of course, achaar. 

Along with the photos, she captioned the post: "Matara's first Phoolo wali Holi (with a side of kadhi chawal, aloo bhindi, with chane aur mirch ka achaar ofcourse) Happy Holi everyone! Please eat at least 3 plates of chaat today."

Her post included an adorable photo of little Matara's tiny feet, as well as a picture of the delicious food she had enjoyed.

A couple of weeks earlier, Masaba had shared a peek into her inspiring workout routine during her pregnancy on Instagram. The post, which showed her baby bump growing over time, was captioned: "From 'can't believe I'm pregnant' to taking a picture in every angle - watching my body do its thing... what a ride." She ended with the words, "And a new chapter begins."

Earlier in January, Masaba revealed the name of her little one: Matara. Sharing a photo of her hand adorned with a golden bangle and Matara's tiny hand, she explained the meaning of the name in the caption: "3 months with my Matara... The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."

Masaba and her husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra, welcomed their firstborn on October 11, 2024. 

The couple had announced the pregnancy on April 18, 2024, with a joint post that read, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad (sic)."

Masaba married Satyadeep Mishra on January 27, 2023.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Masaba Gupta, Holi 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now