Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra Name Their Baby Girl Matara. What The Name Means

Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their first child - a baby girl on October 11 last year. Recently, the couple revealed the name of their little munchkin. Masaba shared a picture in which is seen wearing a gold bracelet with her daughter's name written on it.

The caption read, "3 months with my Matara. The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."

Masaba announced her pregnancy in April last year by posting a picture with her husband, Satyadeep. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra.

The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Alongside the post, she wrote a sweet note and asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way.

She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year.

On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. His latest outing was Tanaav.