Designer Masaba Gupta's Blink-And-Miss Appearance In <i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Trailer

Kesari Chapter 2 is led by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The trailer which was released on Thursday, sent chills down our spine with its strong plot based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The grand trailer launch took place in Delhi.

What might have been a blink-and-miss moment in the trailer, was designer Masaba Gupta making an appearance. The quick shot showed her, what seems like in the character of a dancer. Dressed in a black corset bodysuit, and surrounded by background dancers, Masaba indeed looks like a million bucks.

As for Kesari Chapter 2, the excitement around the film is quite high. Akshay Kumar played the role of Sankaran Nair, the brave lawyer who took on the British in the court of law. Steadfastly fighting against the tragedy that took the lives of 1650 people.

Akshay Kumar's hard-hitting dialogue as Sankaran Nair was one of the highlights of the trailer.

He asked General Dyer, "What weapons did you see in the hands of eight-month-old babies? Their kadas? Or their clenched fists?"

R Madhavan essays the character of the opposition counsel Neville McKinley, he puts up a convincing front as the courtroom proceedings continue to get intense. Ananya Panday also appears as a lawyer, however, not many details are revealed on the essence of her role and how it adds to the story.

The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, and produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films & Leo Media Collective. The film will release in theatres, on April 18, 2025.

