Sonam Kapoor Remembers Neerja Bhanot On Her Birth Anniversary With An Emotional Post

On Neerja Bhanot's birth anniversary, Sonam Kapoor remembered her by sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. Sonam played the role of Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 film Neeja. Neerja Bhanot was killed in her attempt to save the passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked in Pakistan on September 5, 1986. Sonam Kapoor wrote in her post, "Celebrating Neerja's courage, charm and outlandish love for life - on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way. Every time I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so - for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world."

Read Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Like every year, Sonam Kapoor celebrated the film's fourth anniversary, by sharing a special post in February. She wrote: "Portraying a young girl from Chandigarh who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honour. As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot. She was the true icon of bravery, strength and sacrifice for our country."

The Ram Madhvani-directed film received several awards and accolades, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam Kapoor received a Special Mention for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards. Other than, Sonam Kapoor, Neerja also featured Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles.