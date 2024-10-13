<i>Singham Again</i>: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty's <i>Dussehra</i> Festivities

The Singham Again team is super busy with the promotional campaign. On the occasion of Dussehra, the film's director Rohit Shetty, along with actors Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, travelled all the way to Delhi. They were seen at a Ramleela Maidan, where the trio posed with a “gadha” and bows and arrows in their hands. While Rohit and Ajay twinned in black, Kareena opted for a heavy-duty ethnic outfit. In a video circulating online, the three of them can be seen standing next to actor-politician Manoj Tiwari.

In addition to Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, Singham Again also features Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Last week, the makers organised a trailer launch event, but new mom Deepika was missing in action. Explaining the reason behind her absence, Ranveer Singh said, “Deepika toh baby ke saath busy hai. Toh aa nahi payi. Meri duty night ko hai, toh main aa gaya (Deepika is busy with the baby. So she couldn't make it. My duty is at the night. So I have come.)" Ranveer and Deepika welcomed a baby girl in September.

The actor also disclosed that Deepika Padukone was pregnant during the shoot of Singham Again. He added, "Yeh meri baby ka debut hain. Baby Simbaa. Deepika was pregnant during the shooting. Lady Singham, Baby Simmba and Simmba ke taraf se aap sab ko Happy Diwali (This is my baby's debut. Wishing you a Happy Diwali from Simmba, baby Simmba and Lady Singham.)”

In case you missed it, the trailer of Singham Again begins with Kareena Kapoor, who is playing the role of Avni Kamat. She tells her son a story about how Ram travelled 3,000 kilometres to rescue Sita. When the son doubts if his father would do something as brave for his mother, Ajay Devgn jumps in with a humorous remark, saying, "Please type Bajirao Singham on Google. You will get to know who your father is." The plot revolves around the kidnapping of Kareena by the villainous Arjun Kapoor. Ajay Devgn is determined to rescue his wife, no matter what. Along the way, we meet the strong team of Singham, which includes Ranveer Singh as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao, Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff.

Check out the trailer below:

Singham Again will be released on November 1. The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.