Shweta Bachchan Nanda Hosts A 'DIY' Graduation Ceremony For Daughter Navya Naveli. See Pics

Shweta Bachchan with Navya. (courtesy shwetabachchan )

Highlights "Go forth and conquer," wrote Shweta Bachchan

"I'm not crying you're crying," she added

"I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ's," she wrote

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University on Wednesday but she couldn't get a graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, Shweta Bachchan ensured that her daughter Navya doesn't miss out on the fun and she hosted a special DIY graduation ceremony for her. In her post, Shweta revealed that her Navya's robe was hand-stitched from scratch and her scholar's cap was made out of black chart paper. A proud Shweta Bachchan wrote: "Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won't get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda added, "I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ's! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer." She signed off the post, saying, "I'm not crying you're crying."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, a proud Amitabh Bachchan posted a video of his granddaughter along with an extensive note for her. In his post, Big B wrote: "Granddaughter Navya ... The most important day in the life of a young student - graduation day. She graduated from college in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown. She could not go... w too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion. She wanted to wear that graduation gown and cap, so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you Navya. God bless .. Such a positive and happy attitude. Love you."

Read Big B's post here:

Last year, Shweta along with her daughter Navya, attended son Agastya's graduation ceremony.

Navya hasn't featured in films or on television but she is a bona fide celebrity and often finds a spot on the list of trends. Navya even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018. Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based business Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000.

Navya Nanda has some impeccable genes. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.