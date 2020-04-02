Navya And Agastya Are Doing Full Justice To Shweta Bachchan Nanda's 'Progeny Appreciation' Post

Navya Naveli with Agastya. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's latest Instagram post is all about her love for her children Navya Naveli and Agastya. On Thursday, Shweta posted a lovely picture of the brother-sister duo and she accompanied it with the caption. "Progeny appreciation post." Shweta's post was flooded with comments from her friends. Sonali Bendre wrote: "Well done Shweta." Zoya Akhtar commented "best babies" on the post. Neetu Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Shweta's post.

Take a look at the post here:

Navya and Agastya frequently make appearances on Shweta's post and we simply love it when that happens. On her birthday last month, Shweta posted a lovely picture along with her kids on social media and she wrote: "No cabin fever here (thank you for all the birthday love)."

Navya Nanda and Agastya have impeccable genes. They are the grandchildren of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Their uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.

Navya hasn't featured in films or on television but she is a bona fide celebrity and often finds a spot on the list of trends. Navya even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based business Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000.