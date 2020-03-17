Shweta Bachchan Nanda Has Been A Fashionista Since Forever - Proof In Brother Abhishek's Birthday Wish

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture on Tuesday

It featured pint-sized Abhishek and Shweta from their childhood days

The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Shwetdi!"

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda came with a blast from a golden past. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Abhishek Bachchan posted a priceless picture on Instagram. As Shweta turned 46 on Tuesday, Abhishek, 44, shared a photograph from the archives featuring himself, his father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya and Shweta. In the family portrait from their childhood days, Jaya Bachchan can be seen holding pint-sized Abhishek, while Amitabh Bachchan has little Shweta in his arms. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year." Calling her a "fashionista" he added, "Evidence that you've been trying to be a fashionista since childhood...The dress! Wow!" He concluded the small birthday note writing, "Love you." Here's the picture we're talking about:

In the comment section, Shweta replied, "Love you, Numpsey." Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday greetings for his daughter came a tweet wherein he also appealed to people to be "safe" amidst Coronavirus outbreak. He wrote, "To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday...My most grateful thanks and gratitude...All is well so far...Be safe, be in precaution and care."

T 3472 - To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude ..

All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Shweta Bachchan Nanda thanked everyone for their birthday wishes on an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of herself also featuring her 23-year-old daughter Navya and 19-year-old son Agstya, she wrote, "No Cabin Fever here!!! (Thank you for all the birthday love)."

Earlier this year, when Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 44th birthday, Shweta shared an absolutely adorable throwback picture of the two. Take a look:

On Raksha Bandhan, the Raavan actor shared an old picture of himself and Shweta as Amitabh Bachchan held the two in his arms when they were little. He wrote, "Been picking on her since 1976!"

Seen this one yet?

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Shweta came with this throwback picture last year:

Her sister also has her throwback game strong. Take a look at this picture:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author in 2018 with a fictional novel titled Paradise Towers. She launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with celebrated designer Monisha Jaising. On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The actor will star in several upcoming films including Bob Biswas, The Big Bull, Ludo and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.