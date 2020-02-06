Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Style Birthday Celebrations. See Pics

Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Bob Biswas. (Image courtesy MukeshChhabraCC)

Highlights Abhishek celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday

The film went on floors in January, this year

The film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan

Hey, folks! Or as Bob Biswas would say "Nomoshkar"! Let us take you to the birthday celebrations of Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of the film based on Bob Biswas, a character that was introduced in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film Kahaani. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared pictures from the sets of the film, on his Twitter profile. Abhishek, who celebrated his 44th birthday on the sets of the film, was given a special surprise. In the pictures, a happy Abhishek can be seen posing with his birthday cake and a giant collage of his pictures. Mukesh Chhabra wrote: "Nomoshkar from the sets of Bob Biswas! To a special birthday celebration for a very special person. Happy Birthday!"

Earlier this month, the Guru actor announced on social media that he's begun shooting for the movie in Kolkata. Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Nomoshka." For the uninitiated, Nomoshkar, ek minute" was a popular greeting style that Bob Biswas used in the film Kahaani, before attacking his targets.

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Abhishek announced his association with the project last year. He shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, whose production house Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the film. "Excited to announce my next film! Bob Biswas. Can't wait to get started. Working with many favourites," he tweeted.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The actor has a busy line-up of films, which includes The Big Bull, Ludo and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.