Abhishek Bachchan's ROFL Reaction To Sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Birthday Wish

Who doesn't love birthday wishes? Especially the ones that come with a hint of nostalgia. The reason we brought this up today is because Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is celebrating his 44th birthday on Wednesday, got a very special birthday gift in the form of a throwback picture, posted by his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In the picture, little Abhishek can be seen riding a bicycle of sorts as Shweta looks at him amusingly. Shweta captioned it: "Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two." However, Abhishek won our hearts with his interesting comment. Abhishek tagged his brother-in-law Nikhil Nanda, the Managing Director of Escorts Limited, and wrote: "See... I was promoting Escorts tractors from a young age."

Farah Khan, who directed Abhishek in the 2014 film Happy New Year, shared a throwback picture from 2004. The picture also features Rani Mukerji. Farah wrote: "Looking after you since 2004. Happy birthday, I will always be fussing about you, cutting your food into bite sizes, straightening your shirts and your hair. Deal with it, please."

Angad Bedi posted a super cool picture of Abhishek with Big B and wrote: "Happy birthday brother junior. You be good. Love and blessings. What a cool pic with his dad Amitabh Bachchan."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave her Instafam a glimpse of the actor's birthday festivities along with Big B, Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor also has The Big Bull, Ludo and Gulab Jamun in the pipeline. The 2018 film Manmarziyaan remains his last release.