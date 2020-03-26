Shweta's Pic With Dad Amitabh Bachchan Is A Throwback To Simpler Times

Shweta Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy shwetabachchan )

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's new post on Instagram reminded us so much has changed since the coronavirus outbreak. Shweta dug out a throwback photo, from what appears to be the recent past, to remind us all about appreciating the little things in life. In her photo, she can be seen styling Amitabh Bachchan's outfit for what appears to be a shoot or a show. "Throwing back to a time when we took touch for granted," Shweta captioned her post. The Bachchans, just like the rest of us, are currently in self-isolation in their Juhu residence Jalsa in Mumbai. In the hashtags, Shweta Bachchan urged her followers to "Practise social distancing."

Shweta Bachchan's post is a must-read. Here, take a look.

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan asked his fan to not gather outside his house on Sunday for the ritualistic meet and greet. Since then, the 77-year-old actor has been sharing posts about being in home quarantine. On Janta Curfew day last Sunday, the actor shared a video of an empty Marine Drive, saying: "This is what national discipline means." Later, he also shared a glimpse of Shweta, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya clapping and cheering for Covid-19 fighters from their balcony.

More recently, Big B was spotted sweating it out in the gym. "Keep the gym going... build resistance... fight fight fight," he captioned his post.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a national lockdown for 21 days and said no one must leave their homes in that timeframe. On Wednesday, 90 new coronavirus cases were reported in India, pushing the total number of cases to 606.