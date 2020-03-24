'Damn, I'm Old': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic From Way Back When. See Inside

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Tuesday

He posted a throwback photo

"Once upon a time in..." he wrote in the caption

Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback photograph of himself on Tuesday. He didn't mention the date and place where the photo was taken but gave us a hint about how old the picture really is. Sharing his black-and-white throwback photo, in which Amitabh Bachchan looks really young, he stated that it is "perhaps" from the time when even the parents of young actors weren't born, or "conceived" (his words, not ours). "Once upon a time in...? Nah... No year to be given... perhaps... None of today's young film generation stars' parents had even been conceived by then," wrote the actor in the caption. The last part of his caption sort of expressed his emotions about his age: "Damn, I'm old! Aargh!"

Within hours of sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan's post received over two lakh likes. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback game is getting stronger every day. A couple of days ago, he shared a throwback picture from actor son Abhishek's birthday party. The caption on his post read: "A birthday fancy dress party for Abhishek in early years...Theme Superman... Wish I could become that in reality and take care of this COVID-19."

Do you remember the throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan from her Bengali movie Dagtar Babu that Big B shared earlier this month? If not, take a look now:

Meanwhile, also check out the other throwback pictures shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which he will share screen space with Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.