Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What He Would Do If He Were 'Superman' In Real Life

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter profile is a sheer delight. When the 77-year-old actor is not busy shooting for films, he keeps his fans entertained with his posts and how. On Friday, Big B struck gold in his family photo archive and shared a throwback picture from Abhishek's birthday party. The Paa actor did not specify the year when it was taken, but he did mention that it was from Abhishek's very early days." Big B tweeted, "A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. Dress theme - Superman. He added, "Kaash ki vaastav mein hum Superman ban kar is bhayankar Coronavirus mahamari ko sada ke liye nasht kar sakte. (How I wish we could turn into Superman and could destroy the Coronavirus pandemic forever)."

T 3476 - A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. dress theme 'SUPERMAN' ..

pic.twitter.com/DvT90WYs6f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet, requesting his fans to not gather at his Jalsa bungalow for the traditional Sunday meet due to the Coronavirus scare. The 77-year-old actor, on Sunday, informed his "well-wishers" that he will not come at the Jalsa gate to meet them and asked them to stay safe. He tweeted this: "To all extended family and well- wishers, an earnest request! Please do not come at Jalsa gate today... Sunday meet. I am not going to come! Take precautions... be safe."

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

The 2019 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, remains Amitabh Bachchan's last release. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.