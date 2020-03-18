Amitabh Bachchan On Coronavirus: 'Keep Safe, Be Cautious, Remain Isolated If Detected'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been actively spreading word on social media to contain the spread of Coronavirus, posted a picture on Twitter on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of a hand with the stamp of "Home Quarantined" on it, Big B urged people to "Keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected." Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Coronavirus-positive cases in the country, is stamping the hands of those asked at hotels and airports to home quarantine - the stamp, which includes the dates of isolation, will last for 14 days. "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai . Keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected," read Big B's post.

Have a look at his tweet here:

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

The official handle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared Amitabh Bachchan's tweet and wrote, "Thank you for spreading the word Amitabh Bachchan and for reiterating the need for Home Quarantine to those select few, for them to be safe, cautious and responsible towards not just near and dear ones, but all!" Have a look at the tweet here:

Thank you for spreading the word, Mr @SrBachchan



And for reiterating the need for #HomeQuarantine to those select few, for them to be safe, cautious & responsible towards not just near & dear ones, but all!#BadgeOfHonour#SecondLineOfDefence#NaToCoronahttps://t.co/J3hv1sSg6P — Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) March 17, 2020

A few days days ago, the Sholay actor shared a video reciting a poem written by him. In the video, he spoke on the multiple precautionary measures to be taken to avoid getting affected by coronavirus. He then went on to advice people to wash hands frequently and keep themselves safe. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "Concerned about the COVID 19. Just doodled some lines in verse. Please stay safe."

Have a look at the video posted by Big B here:

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, shared a tweet requesting his fans to not gather at his Jalsa bungalow for the traditional Sunday meet due to the Coronavirus scare. The 77-year-old actor, on Sunday, informed his "well-wishers" that he will not come at the Jalsa gate to meet them and asked them to stay safe. He tweeted this: "To all extended family and well- wishers, an earnest request! Please do not come at Jalsa gate today... Sunday meet. I am not going to come! Take precautions... be safe."

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday Jalsa cancel ,

pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

The Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 spread from Wuhan in China to other countries. In India, the number of affected people stands at over 140.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Chehre.