Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fans Not To Gather At His Jalsa House For Sunday Meet Because Of Coronavirus Scare: 'I'm Not Going To Come'

Amitabh Bachchan, in his latest tweet, asked his fans to not gather at his Jalsa bungalow for the Sunday meet due to the Coronavirus scare. Sunday meet and greet outside the actor's Mumbai residence is a ritual that has been taking place for many years but now Big B has put it on halt for some time as a precaution measure against the spread of the virus. The actor, on Sunday, informed his "well-wishers" that he will not come at the Jalsa gate to meet them and asked them to stay safe. He tweeted this: "To all extended family and well- wishers, an earnest request! Please do not come at Jalsa gate today... Sunday meet. I am not going to come! Take precautions... be safe."

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday Jalsa cancel ,

pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

Earlier, in one of his posts, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his concern about the Coronavirus in poetic lines. He shared a video, in which he could be seen reciting a poem written by him on the multiple precautionary measures that can be taken to avoid getting affected by the virus. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "Concerned about the COVID 19. Just doodled some lines in verse. Please stay safe."

Take a look:

The Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan. It has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide till now. Over 100 people in India have been so far confirmed to be infected by virus.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Chehre.