Amitabh Bachchan On Coronavirus: 'Concerned About The COVID-19. Please Stay Safe'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on Twitter

He shared his views on coronavirus in poetic lines

He advised people to wash hands frequently

Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, posted a video on social media sharing his views on coronavirus in poetic lines. In the beginning of the video, the Sholay actor can be seen speaking on the recent global outbreak of the coronavirus and how people all over the world are scared. He then recited a poem written by him where he spoke on the multiple precautionary measures to be taken to avoid getting affected by the virus. He then went on to advice people to wash hands frequently and keep themselves safe. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "Concerned about the COVID 19. Just doodled some lines in verse. Please stay safe."

Have a look at the video posted by Big B here:

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

In the video, the 77-year-old actor can be seen advising people to consume drinks made from Amla and Kalonji. In the end of the video, he tells people to follow all the precautions to keep themselves safe and fight the epidemic.

Besides Big B, Priyanka Chopra also posted a video on her Instagram profile, on Thursday, where she can be seen advising people to "stay safe" from the coronavirus. The Agneepath actress shared a video collage of multiple pictures of herself doing Namaste. She wrote, "It's all about the Namaste . An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone." Have a look:

On Thursday, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks released a statement on social media announcing that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus. The statement said, "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive." Take a look:

The Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan. Over 100,000 people have been infected by the virus and it has claimed over 4,000 lives worldwide. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands over 70.