Amitabh Bachchan Left 'Speechless.' Because, This Vintage Car

Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, shared a picture on his Twitter profile and it takes us back in time. In the picture, the Sholay actor can be seen standing beside a bright yellow vintage car. The 77-year-old actor can be seen wearing a pink kurta and smiling with all his heart. Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, "There are times when you are speechless. I am now been trying to express, but nothing comes out. A story of times gone by. A gesture beyond time." Have a look at the aforementioned tweet here :

The veteran actor, who is quite active on social media and keeps his fans amused with his humour-infused posts, shared a picture of himself with son Abhishek Bachchan on social media. In the collage, the father-son duo can be seen wearing same clothes and shoes. Big B borrowed a line from the track Bade Miyan Toh Bade Miyan from his and Govinda's blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote: "Bade miyan toh bade miyan, chote miyan subhan allah! When your son starts wearing your shoes and clothes, he becomes your friend." He also made a reference to Abhishek Bachchan's work-in-progress project Bob Biswas and wrote, "How you doing, buddy? Joi Bangla, Joi 'Bob Biswas'!"

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy thriller Brahmastra, in which he will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo in the pipeline.