Amitabh Bachchan's Adorable Posts For 'Supremely Talented' Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Breaking The Internet

Amitabh Bachchan just made our day by sharing adorable posts for his Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday. The actor added an album and a brand new picture to his shoot diaries and we can't get enough of them. One of two posts feature a picture of himself and Alia Bhatt hugging on the sets of the film. Sharing the photo, Big B described the actress as "the effervescent, supremely talented and scintillating" and wrote: "She breezed in... Did her shot... A huddle... and out... the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia." His other album comprises pictures of himself and Ranbir Kapoor chilling on the sets of Brahmastra.

Through the pictures, Big B gave us glimpses of how Ranbir helps the superstar to set up the sound ear plugs in between their shots. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen sorting out earphone wires for Amitabh Bachchan. "He teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs... they sound good... good riddance of the wires and cables," wrote Big B.

T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !! pic.twitter.com/bxwCTbg09p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing pictures from the sets of Brahmastra for the past few days. Earlier, he posted a collage featuring Ranbir Kapoor and revealed that he needs 4 chairs to "keep up" with the "enormous talent" of the actor. "At work with one of my favourites, Ranbir. I need 4 (chairs) to keep up with his enormous talent," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

In his other post, Amitabh Bachchan compared the looks of the "wide-eyed" Ranbir in pictures 30 years apart. The post features two pictures of the Sanju actor - one from the sets of the 1991 film Ajooba, which was directed by Ranbir's granduncle Shashi Kapoor and featured Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the main roles, and the other one from the sets of their upcoming film.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Then and now. The wide eyed Ranbir on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me...And the dominant Ranbir today on sets of Brahmastra with moi...1990 to 2020! Phew! Been a while."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also features Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The first part of the fantasy trilogy film will release on December 4.