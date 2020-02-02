Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Just Called Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor's 'Girlfriend' In This Video

Alia with Ranbir, Big B and Ayan. (Image courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights The film will release on December 4, this year

It is Alia and Ranbir's first film together

Brahmastra went on floors in 2018

Hey folks, it's time to update your film calendars because Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji just announced the film's release date in a recent video, shared by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram profile (more on that later). Besides the film's new release date, the major highlight of the video is when Ayan Mukerji referred to Alia Bhatt as Ranbir Kapoor's 'girlfriend'. "Tell your girlfriend to stop recording. She is always recording something," Ayan says pointing towards Alia, who is busy recording the video. At the end of the video, Ayan announces the film's release date, which is slated to hit the screens on December 4, 2020. Amitabh Bachchan, who also features in the video, tweeted the big news and said that it can't be changed now.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia said, "So This just happened! Brahmastra on December 4, 2020. Promise."

"Coming to cinemas on December 4, 2020 and Ayan is not allowed to change it now," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

The rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the couple made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. The actors recently featured in a TV commercial together. Alia and Ranbir are frequently spotted together at public events and otherwise.

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film's impressive star cast also includes Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a guest appearance in the film. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Speaking of Brahmastra last year, Alia Bhatt told news agency PTI, "We are very excited about the film. It is a step ahead. This will take cinema to another level." It is said to be a supernatural film series. Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, Varanasi, Manali and Mumbai.