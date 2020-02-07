Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Have Reportedly Set A Wedding Date

Ranbir with Alia and Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are trending again. As per an article by film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand in Open Magazine, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly looking forward to a wedding in December. Alia and Ranbir have reportedly zeroed in on a date after Brahmastra arrives in theatres on December 4. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Alia and Ranbir's first film together. "Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month," said the Open Magazine article.

The article also stated that prep for the speculated December wedding has begun already in the Bhatt and the Kapoor households. Relatives of Alia and Ranbir have already been intimated about the wedding date, stated the report: "Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations."

Earlier in April 2019, Alia Bhatt featured in headlines for reports that the actress has already placed an order with designer Sabyasachi for her wedding lehenga. When Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai in September last year after a year of cancer treatment in New York, gossip columns stated that it was because Ranbir was to get married sometime soon. Reacting to speculation about Alia and Ranbir's wedding last year, Alia's mother Soni Razdan had earlier told IANS: "It is a totally baseless rumour."

Alia recently accompanied Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor to Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. She also flew to New Delhi to visit Rishi Kapoor, who was briefly admitted to a hospital.

If the December shaadi rumour turns out to be true, then Brahmastra will be followed by a much awaited big fat wedding. No doubt that fans will now look forward to Brahmastra with double the eagerness.