Ahaan Panday Thanks Fans "For All The Love" As <i>Saiyaara</i> Completes A Week Since Release

Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor in Saiyaara has scripted history as a newcomer. The Mohit Suri film starring Aneet Padda in the lead has had an unprecedented opening at the box office, and continues to rake in numbers every day.

The film completed one week of its release today. Ahaan Panday took to Instagram to share a series of BTS pictures from Saiyaara.

He captioned it, "One week of Saiyaara, thank you for the love."

Ahaan Panday's Rapidly Growing Instagram Followers

Saiyaara's roaring success streak has taken Ahaan Panday to overnight fame. In another milestone achievement, the 27-year-old now boasts more than 1 million followers on Instagram. The spike in numbers comes after the movie's release, before which he had around 460K-480K followers.

At present, Ahaan Panday's Instagram follower list has skyrocketed to an impressive 1.5 million.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Film, is an intense love story between a young couple - struggling musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and an aspiring writer Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Together they embark on a journey of love, loss and heartbreak.

In A Nutshell

Ahaan Panday took to Instagram to thank his fans for all the love they have been showering on him ever since Saiyaara. He shared a series of BTS pictures from his debut film in his onscreen avatar as Krish Kapoor.