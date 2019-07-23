Alia Bhatt Orders Sabyasachi Lehenga For April 2020 Wedding To Ranbir Kapoor: Report

Alia with Ranbir at a Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly looking forward to a 2020 summer wedding and as per an exclusive report published in SpotboyE, the Raazi actress has already placed an order for her wedding lehenga with ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Alia Bhatt has favoured Sabyasachi creations for personal events and also during film promotions and it appears that she has decided to be a Sabyasachi bride like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma but more on that later. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. Though they've never confirmed their relationship status, both actors have explained that they are special to each other in several interviews.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly set to marry soon after the latter's father Rishi Kapoor returns to India after completing his cancer treatment. A source earlier told IANS that Rishi Kapoor is looking forward to come home as he has a 'wedding to plan.'

Here's a picture of Alia Bhatt, dressed in Sabyasachi, posing with Ranbir Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt has picked Sabyasachi - sarees, suits and lehehngas - on several occasions and she rocked them all. Here's proof that Alia Bhatt and Sabyasachi are a match made in fashion heaven.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee tailored the wedding wardrobe for several Bollywood celebs. In November 2018, Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for her Sindhi wedding to Ranveer Singh. Her custom-made "Saubhagyavati Bhava" dupatta was the talk of the town. Before that, Sabyasachi reworked a saree bought from Angadi Galleria in Bengaluru for her Konkani wedding.

In December 2018, Priyanka Chopra stopped Internet traffic in a neo-traditional tonal red bridal lehenga. Sabyasachi customises outfits based on his client's choices and for Priyanka, his team included her husband Nick Jonas' name (Nicholas, written in Hindi) in the embroidery.

Before that, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli signed Sabyasachi for their entire wedding wardrobe, including outfits for their pre-wedding festivities. On her wedding day, Anushka Sharma wore a pastel pink embroidered lehenga.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's work calendar is currently choc-a-bloc with films including Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Inshallah co-starring Salman Khan and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

