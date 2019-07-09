No Monday Blues For Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor. Pics From Their Late Night Outing

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor photographed in their car

Highlights Alia and Ranbir hung out at a friend's place on Monday They were spotted leaving together from the gathering Alia and Ranbir remained busy in conversation in their car

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are inseparable not only in New York but also in hometown Mumbai. The Brahmastra co-stars drove away their Monday blues with some masti-shasti with friends - we got a hint of their Monday itinerary when they were spotted exiting a friend's house in Juhu late last night. Alia and Ranbir left together in the same car and the paparazzi followed them as their vehicle exited the building and hit the road. Alia and Ranbir, seated in the back of the car, remained busy in conversation - she was casually dressed in blue while Ranbir sported maroon casuals.

Take a look at glimpses of Alia and Ranbir's late night outing.

Alia and Ranbir outside a friend's house in Juhu

Alia Bhatt photographed in her car

Alia and Ranbir outside a friend's house in Juhu

Ranbir Kapoor busy in conversation with Alia

The couple recently touched down in Mumbai from their New York vacation, where they spent quality time with Ranbir Kapoor's parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Alia, who missed being with Neetu Kapoor on her birthday, sent her a adorable birthday greeting in the form of an Instagram story. "Happy, happy birthday to the most beautiful soul Neetu Kapoor! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and cake. Sending you the biggest and tightest hug possible," wrote Alia.

Alia Bhatt also featured in some of Neetu Kapoor's favourite "family" special posts from New York. Here's one such:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will co-star for the first time in Brahmastra, which is being directed by their friend Ayan Mukerji. The film will also mark the first time Alia or Ranbir will work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The first part of the Brahmastra trilogy will hit screens next year.

