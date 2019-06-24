A Bachchan-Kapoor Family Pic: Rishi Kapoor, Aishwarya, Aaradhya And Ranbir (Bonus: Alia Bhatt)

Rishi Kapoor poses with his family members in the US. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor posed with his near and dear ones with a big smile Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor shared several pictures from the fam-jam "Your family is your whole world," wrote Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, whose treatment for cancer started in the US in September last year, featured in his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's super-duper fam-jam picture, surrounded by his loved ones with a big smile on his face. Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya in the picture. Rishi Kapoor's sister Ritu Nanda and his niece Nitasha along with some close friends also joined in. For the uninitiated, the Bachchan-Kapoor family link is - Abhishek's sister Shweta is married to Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil. In another picture from the same day, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor can be seen posing with Ranbir, Alia and Riddhima. Only Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni was MIA - as she noted in caption.

Neetu Kapoor shared the same set of pictures on her own Instagram page and wrote: "Your family is your whole world. So, so many LOVES in these beautiful moments."

Take a look at Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor's Instagram posts: