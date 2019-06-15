Rishi Kapoor To Return To India For His 67th Birthday: Report

Rishi Kapoor photographed in New York. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, will celebrate his 67th birthday in India, reports Mumbai Mirror. According to the report, Rishi Kapoor, will return to India in August, just a month before his birthday (his birthday is on September 4). The 66-year-old actor wishes to celebrate his birthday in Mumbai along with family and he told Mumbai Mirror: "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back."

A source close to the Mulk actor told Mumbai Mirror that that Mr Kapoor is "100 % cancer free" and is under the doctors' observation as of now. The source also stated that the actor is a huge cricket fan and keeps himself updated with the details of all the matches of the ongoing cricket World Cup. "He is 100% cancer-free, and under the doctors' observation for the time being. He is staying at a private apartment and enjoying life in the Big Apple. Being a cricket buff, he is also following the on-going cricket World Cup in England and keeps discussing the results of the matches with his friends in India," Mumbai Mirror quoted the source as saying.

During his stay in the Big Apple, Rishi Kapoor was visited by several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal among others. Members of the family also dropped by to meet the Kapoors, snippets from which have been shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram profile.

Rishi Kapoor, who moved to New York in September, last year, has now been declared cancer free. The actor has been accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor in New York.