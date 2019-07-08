Alia Bhatt's Birthday Gift For Neetu Kapoor: 'The Biggest And Tightest Hug'

Alia Bhatt shared this photo on Neetu Kapoor's bithday (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia posted a birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor on her Insta story "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul Neetu Kapoor," she wrote "May you have the best day full of love," she added

Alia Bhatt made Neetu Kapoor's birthday extra special with an adorable birthday wish on her Instagram story. Sharing a cute photo of herself with Neetu Kapoor, the 26-year-old actress wrote: "Happy, happy birthday to the most beautiful soul Neetu Kapoor! May you have the best day full of love, laughter and cake" and added a huge cake emoji. Alia also gift wrapped a tight hug for Neetu Kapoor in her Instagram story as she wrote: "Sending you the biggest and tightest hug possible." Aww, isn't that adorable? Alia Bhatt was recently in New York with Ranbir Kapoor's parents - Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

Here's Alia Bhatt's birthday greeting for Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt has come a long way from writing one-liner messages birthday to Neetu to sending her warm hugs. Alia Bhatt kept her wish cute and simple for Neetu Kapoor's birthday last year, simply writing: "Happy, happy birthday."

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Alia Bhatt appears to be Neetu Kapoor's darling - Neetu often fills up her Instagram with adorable posts featuring Alia and Ranbir. Sharing photos from the couple's recent New York outing, Neetu Kapoor described Alia as "family": "Your family is your whole world. So, so many loves in these beautiful moment."

After the Alia and Ranbir's Filmfare Award wins earlier this year, Neetu Kapoor's excitement spilled on to Instagram when she dedicated a message to the couple: "And moments like these make you forget all the stress. Congratulations so proud and happy."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently working on their first film together Brahmastra, which is all set to release next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability