Neetu Kapoor, The 'Backbone Of Our Family': Daughter Riddhima's Birthday Post

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's daughter and Rabir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor shared an Instagram post on Neetu Kapoor's 61st birthday on Monday. Riddhima, who is a well-known jewellery designer, shared a picture of her actress mom and wrote: "Here's wishing the strongest, most beautiful person in and out - The backbone of our family, the best birthday ever! Ma, you are limitless. Your grace, love and care have no end. I love you and we will make it to dinner tomorrow. Happy birthday to my gorgeous mom." Riddhima's post also lets us know that she will be in New York tomorrow. Neetu Kapoor replied to the post and wrote: "Thank you Kuks. Love you too. Come soon."

Riddhima Kapoor also shared several throwback pictures on her Instagram stories. One of the photos features young Rishi and Neetu Kapoor along with kid Ranbir and Riddhima. She also shared pictures featuring her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara, in which she mentioned that they are on their way to New York.

Neetu Kapoor is in New York accompanying her husband Rishi Kapoor, who is in the city for cancer treatment since last nine months. Rishi Kapoor is cancer free now but still has to go through a bone marrow transplant due to which, he is still in New York but will return to India soon.

Rishi Kapoor had a list of visitors in the Big Apple such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Dev, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and many others.

