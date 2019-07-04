Rishi Kapoor And Neetu 'Super Charged' About World Cup 2019 With Cricket Legend Kapil Dev

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram The pic also featured Rishi Kapoor and Kapil Dev Rishi has been in New York for over eight months for his treatment

Neetu Kapoor's recent post on Instagram is a perfect example of cricket enthusiasm among Bollywood celebrities and why not, it's Cricket World Cup 2019 season. Going by her post, which also features husband Rishi Kapoor and famous cricketer Kapil Dev, it seems like the trio are also "super charged" about the World Cup. It looks like the couple are in England for the match. However, Neetu didn't reveal the location in the click. For those who don't know, Indian cricket team has reached the semi-finals in the tournament. They will next play against Sri Lanka on July 6 at Headingley cricket ground, Leeds (England). Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote: "Super charged about the World Cup," and accompanied her post with hashtags such as #kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit.

Take a look:

The World Cup craze could also be seen in social media posts of celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu, television stars Asha Negi, Karan Wahi and Rannvijay Singha, who filled up their Instagram with pictures from the stadium. Among all these, Ranveeer Singh's posts carry special weightage as he will play the role of Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and other celebrities' posts:

Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for over eight months because of his cancer treatment, recently got together for a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The adotable pictures were shared by Neetu and Risshima.

Check them out:

Rishi Kapoor, who went to the US in September last year, was last seen in Netflix movie Rajma Chawal. He will next feature in Jhootha Kahin Ka, which is slated to open in theatres on July 19.

