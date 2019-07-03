Rishi Kapoor Tweets Trailer Of Jhootha Kahin Ka 2.0; Amitabh Bachchan Posts 'Best Wishes'

Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Singh in Jhootha Kahin Ka. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor completed Jhootha Kahin Ka before leaving for the US Amitabh Bachchan tweeted best wishes for the team Jhootha Kahin Ka also stars Omkar Kapoor and Jimmy Sheirgill

Jhootha Kahin Ka, a film by director Smeep Kang, appears to be a cliched story with a promising star cast, going by the trailer which dropped on the Internet on Wednesday. Jhootha Kahin Ka features Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor as two friends who'll got to any lengths to keep up with each other's fraudulent stories. Omkar Kapoor marries the woman he loves (Nimisha Mehta) saying he has no family but his father, played by Rishi Kapoor joins him abroad to his horror. Sunny Singh offers to pretend to be Rishi Kapoor's son for Omkar's wife and for Nimisha, he pretends to be Rishi Kapoor's son so that Omkar can carry on with his dual life. Similar plot has been explored in 2009 film All the Best: Fun Begins and also in 2010 film Housefull.

The film borrows its title from the 1979 film of the same name, which featured Rishi Kapoor (who also stars in the new film) along with Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor, who shared the trailer on his Twitter page, said that he completed filming Jhootha Kahin Ka before leaving for the US for his cancer treatment in September 2018.

Watch the trailer of Jhoota Kahin Ka:

Here's Rishi Kapoor's tweet for the film:

A film I completed before coming here. Total mad cracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story)with Neetu way back in the late 70's. Hope you enjoy the same!https://t.co/RrTj5Y71uI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 3, 2019

Rishi Kapoor's colleague and close friend Amitabh Bachchan also posted his best wishes for Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have made several films together including Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Ajooba (1991), Naseeb (1981) and the recent 102 Not Out (2018).

T 3214 - film "Jhootha Kahin Ka" starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny singh, Omkar Kapoor and others..

my best wishes .. https://t.co/earC8ufYXT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2019

Jhootha Kahin Ka also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. The film will open in cinemas on July 19.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability