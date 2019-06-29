Rishi Kapoor Is Grateful For Moments Like These With Son Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficia)

Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for over eight months because of his treatment, got together for a fam-jam recently with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. Neetu Kapoor Instagrammed her favourite moment from the family lunch at New York's Wild Ink eatery, featuring Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir and Bharat and described them as her "super men". "Pure heart is very attractive and all three have that quality - they are individually strong, pure with great wit! My super men #threescompany #familytime." On his Twitter, Rishi Kapoor wrote a message of gratefulness for being able to spend quality family time: "Thank you Bhagwanji for these moments," he wrote.

Thank you Bhagwanji for these momenta. https://t.co/rXLEh0BkIu — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2019

More pictures from the lunch party was shared by Riddhima:

Ranbir Kapoor, working on his new film Brahmastra, sliced out time from his busy schedule to join his parents in New York earlier this month. Ranbir brought along Alia Bhatt, his Brahmastra co-star and also rumoured girlfriend, to meet his parents in Big Apple.

Alia Bhatt's New York diaries look like this:

In between, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were visited by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and little Aaradhya.

Sanjay Kapoor and his family, currently holidaying in New York, also caught up with Rishi Kapoor.

Bollywood celebrities have always dropped by Rishi Kapoor's place whenever in Big Apple. The veteran actor, who is expected to return home soon, has had visitors such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and the Ambanis.

Rishi Kapoor, who went to the US in September last year, was last seen in Netflix movie Rajma Chawal.

