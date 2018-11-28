The Making Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Sindhi Wedding Outfits

A picture from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding

Are you still obsessed with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding couture? If yes, then Sabyasachi Mukerjee posted something really amazing on his Instagram page. The ace designer, who took charge of Deepika and Ranveer's styling and couture for their wedding shared two videos, showing how their outfits for the Sindhi-style wedding were created. Deepika's red bridal lehenga and Ranveer's sherwani are a part of Sabyasachi's 'India Revival Project.' Deepika's lehenga had intricate dabka embroidery and gota work with the the pattern of dancing peacocks adorning the hem of the skirt. The video also shows how Sabyasachi incorporated the 'Sada Saubhagyavati Raho dupatta in his design. The sherwani Ranveer wore was made in brocade and enhanced with embroidery, which complementary Deepika's outfit.

Take a look at the videos here:

We hope Sabyasachi shares more details about Deepika and Ranveer's wedding couture.

Apart from their outfits for the Sindhi-style wedding, Sabyasachi has reworked sarees from The House of Angadi for Deepika's Konkani wedding and Bengaluru reception. The designer was called out by a section of the Internet for initially passing of Deepika's wedding saree as his own. However, the designer issues a statement saying the saree was given to him by Deepika's mother and he gave the due credit to Angadi Galleria for it.

As of today, Deepika and Ranveer are getting ready for the first of their two wedding receptions in Mumbai. Deepika is expected to wear a Sabyasachi creation or curated by Sabyasachi but the same cannot be said about Ranveer, who signed designer Rohit Bal as the couturier for Bengalaru reception.

Rohit Bal was the official designer for the Bhavnanis for the Bengaluru reception.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy on November 14 as per Konkani traditions and on November 15 as per Sindhi ceremonies.