Ranveer Singh And The Bhavnanis - A Vision In Matching Rohit Bal At Wedding Reception

Ranveer Singh with his family at Bengaluru reception (courtesy nitashagaurav)

Highlights Ranveer wore a black bandhgala created by Rohit Bal His family also wore Rohit Bal creations for the Bengaluru reception Sabyasachi style Deepika's look for the reception party

Rohit Bal. The only other designer name that's not Sabyasachi cropped up for the first time during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding festivities was on the evening of their Bengaluru reception. Ranveer's hand-embroidered Rohit Bal kurta was the perfect fashion foil to Deepika Padukone's draped gold look. But it was not just Ranveer who opted for Rohit Bal. A post on Thursday evening revealed Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani, dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani were also dressed in Rohit Bal creations. While Anju Bhavnani opted for a black floor length ensemble, Ritika and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani were coordinated in midnight blue outfits. The Bhavnanis were a sight to behold in blues and blacks.

Styled by Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone wore a pure zari kanjeevaram saree in gold gifted to her by her mother Ujjala Padukone from Bengaluru based brand Angadi Galleria. Deepika's orange and gold kanjeevaram for the Konkani wedding ceremony was also from the same store. Deepika paired the hand-picked drape with a white blouse and vintage emerald studded jewellery pieces comprising a rani haar and a choker.

A closer look at Deepika and Ranveer's embroidered footwear was shared by Sabyasachi on his Instagram stories. The couple's footwear were designed in collaboration with Christian Louboutin India and Sabyasachi.

Screenshot of Sabyasachi's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

Sabyasachi was the designated designer for both the Bhavnanis and Padukones for Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding ceremonies. Sabyasachi designed pale green and pink outfits for the bride and the groom's families for the mehendi ceremony.

However, Sabyasachi's "head-to-toe" caption for Deepika's South Indian wedding look required little correction. The actress' saree was yet another gift from Angadi Galleria - it was a special pick with the traditional with Gandaberunda (two-headed bird) motif. After Ujjala Padukone handed over the saree to Sabyasachi, it was trimmed and styled by the designer, who also added a matching veil.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returns to Mumbai Thursday evening. The couple left for Mumbai in colour coordinated outfits in soft pink from the collections of Sabyasachi. They are expected to host a Mumbai reception on November 28 and a party later on December 1.