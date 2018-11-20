The Sabyasachi Factor: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Families Also Wore The Designer

Deepika and Ranveer with their respective families on their mehendi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer's wedding couturier was Sabyasachi The designer made outfits for all the family members Deepika and Ranveer shared new pictures from their wedding ceremonies

Sabyasachi was the official wedding couturier for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and also for their families. Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed exquisite outfits for all members of Deepika and Ranveer's families and we can't get over any of them. On Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer bombarded the Internet with new photos from their wedding ceremonies, also featuring their family members. A picture from the recently-shared wedding album also made its way on Sabyasachi's Instagram page, in which Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika, and Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha are also seen dressed in Sabyasachi's outfits. "The Bhavnanis and the Padukones - all in Sabyasachi," the designer captioned the post. The colour theme for the mehendi function appears to be green and pink. Deepika and Ranveer married in Italy on November 14 as per south Indian rituals and on November 15 as per Sindhi traditions.

Sabyasachi shared more photos from the mehendi function, which he described as: "A very traditional Indian mehendi in Como. From the clothes to the divine music to the absolutely spectacular food! Some things are meant to be and hence the sun came out shining in all its glory, after two days of rain."

Deepika appeared to be the happiest bride while the photos exuded Ranveer Singh's infectious energy.

Apart from pictures from the mehendi ceremony, Deepika and Ranveer posted photos from their Konkani-style wedding, which took place on November 14. Deepika wore two outfits - one of which was a gold kanjeevaram saree and the other was an ivory outfit.

For the second wedding ceremony, Deepika and Ranveer were dressed "in pinks and reds," as explained by Sabyasachi:

Deepika Padukone's wedding trousseau is also courtesy Sabyasachi, who also designed coordinated outfits for Ranveer. Deepika and Ranveer arrived in India after their wedding in almost identical silk suits - Deepika opted for a rich banarasi dupatta while Ranveer wore a complementary jacket. For their airport looks on Tuesday Deepika and Ranveer wore similar white outfits.

After a reception in Bengaluru, Deepika and Ranveer will host a reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film fraternity.