Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Reception: Ranbir Kapoor Went To The Party With Usual Suspects Neetu Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt frequently accompanies Ranbir Kapoor to his family functions

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Reception: Ranbir Kapoor Went To The Party With Usual Suspects Neetu Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Highlights

  • Alia and Ranbir will co-star in Brahmastra
  • Alia and Ranbir are rumoured to be dating
  • The trio happily posed for the shutterbugs
New Delhi:

Guess who accompanied Ranbir Kapoor to his cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night? The actor was accompanied by his mother Neetu Kapoor and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Ranbir, who missed the wedding because he had reportedly gone to meet his father Rishi Kapoor in Delhi, made up for it by making a power-packed appearance with the two special women in his life. The trio happily posed for the shutterbugs. Ranbir wore a kurta-pajama set. Neetu Kapoor wore a traditional green and blue outfit, while Alia looked pretty in a dual-toned pastel lehenga.

Check out the pictures here:

1je2gb1g

Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

lpnnun68

Ranbir with Neetu Kapoor and Alia.

b8b8kp4o

Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were all smiles.

Rishi Kapoor couldn't make it to Armaan Jain's wedding festivities because the actor was hospitalised in Delhi, after he caught an infection because of pollution. The actor tweeted on Tuesday, "I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized."

Alia frequently features on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram profile. Last year, on Christmas, Alia accompanied Ranbir Kapoor to his family's Christmas brunch. Take a look at the picture here:

Merry Christmas from Us ! #familytime #christmaslunch #familytraditions

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

After Alia and Ranbir's Filmfare Award wins last year, Neetu Kapoor's excitement spilled on to Instagram when she dedicated a message to the couple and wrote: "And moments like these make you forget all the stress. Congratulations so proud and happy." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the couple made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. The actors recently featured in a TV commercial together and they will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to release on December 4, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Comments
Armaan JainNeetu KapoorRanbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News