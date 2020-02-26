Amitabh Bachchan 'Needs 4 Chairs To Keep Up With The Enormous Talent' Of Ranbir Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Brahmastra on Tuesday. Ayan Mukerji directed film Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. On the Instagram post featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the cine icon revealed that his co-star Ranbir is "one of" his "favourites" and wrote, "At work with one of my favourites, Ranbir." In the photograph, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on four chairs. Praising Ranbir's talent, Big B added to the caption, "I need four (chairs) to keep up his enormous talent." Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Work starts early...like 6 am. Rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it... with one of my favourites."

Take a look at Big B's posts:

T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ..

I need 4 of thoses to keep up with his enormous talent .. !! pic.twitter.com/7m3Noaa7pT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor has featured in several films with Amitabh Bachchan including 1983 film Coolie, 1991's Ajooba, 1981's Naseeb and 1977's Amar Akbar Anthony among others. His mother Neetu Singh has also co-starred the iconic actor in various films like 1976's Adalat, 1977's Parvarish, 1978's Kasme Vaade, 1979's The Great Gambler and many more.

This is not the first time when Amitabh Bachchan praised Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, in an interview with news agency IANS, Big B complimented Ranbir Kapoor and said, "His face is God's blessing. He doesn't seem to make any effort to convey emotions whereas I've to constantly struggle to express myself and ask the director to help me."

The 37-year-old actor had replied, "I think I can't get bigger compliment than that. Of course, you feel great. Bachchan saab is like family to me so, I always feel that he is being extra sweet because he treats (me) like family."

In another post from last year, Amitabh Bachchan thanked Ranbir for giving him the "elixir of life." Sharing a picture with the actor Big B captioned, "Thank you Ranbir Kapoor for giving me the elixir of life. Still buzzing buddy Ranbir Kapoor."

Apart from Alia, Ranbir and Big B, Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly make a guest appearance in the film.

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy. The film's first part is slated to release on December 4. Brahmastra has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will feature in an upcoming film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. His forthcoming releases also include Gulabo Sitaboand Jhund.